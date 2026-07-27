CXMT's Shanghai IPO sends shares up 466% to $484B valuation

Founded in 2016, CXMT now holds 8% of the global RAM market.

According to reports, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS are exploring its products, and Gigabyte says some of its motherboards will support CXMT RAM.

Still, things aren't all smooth: CXMT is blacklisted by the Pentagon, which restricts dealings with US companies, a report suggested Apple asked for permission to purchase its memory.

Even so, this IPO is a big step for China's push to make more of its own tech as trade tensions with the US continue.