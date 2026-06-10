Cyera raises $600 million at $12B valuation amid rising cyber risks

Cyera employs 1,500 across 18 countries

The company has tripled its recurring revenue for three years straight and now has 1,500 employees across 18 countries.

Cyera helps businesses find and protect sensitive data on the cloud and on their own servers, a must with all the new digital risks out there.

In January 2026 they raised $400 million at a $9 billion valuation to expand globally and build new products; this latest investment is set to push them even further.