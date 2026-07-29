Cyera to buy Oasis Security for $1B boosting AI security
Cyera, a data security company, has agreed to acquire Oasis Security for approximately $1 billion, mostly in cash, with some Cyera stock thrown in.
The goal? To level up its protection tools for AI-powered systems and keep up with the fast-changing world of digital threats.
Oasis manages non-human identity access
Oasis Security, launched in 2022, builds technology that manages non-human identities like AI bots and keeps their access under control.
Both companies share major investors like Accel and Cyberstarts. This buyout is part of Cyera's push to tackle new risks from AI weaponization, and it follows recent acquisitions as Cyera works toward an all-in-one security platform.
Even with over $150 million in annual recurring revenue and about $2.3 billion raised in total, Cyera is still chasing profitability as demand for smarter cybersecurity keeps growing.