Cyera to buy Oasis Security for $1B boosting AI security

Oasis Security, launched in 2022, builds technology that manages non-human identities like AI bots and keeps their access under control.

Both companies share major investors like Accel and Cyberstarts. This buyout is part of Cyera's push to tackle new risks from AI weaponization, and it follows recent acquisitions as Cyera works toward an all-in-one security platform.

Even with over $150 million in annual recurring revenue and about $2.3 billion raised in total, Cyera is still chasing profitability as demand for smarter cybersecurity keeps growing.