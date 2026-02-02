D-Wave is moving its HQ to Florida. Here's why

The deal's sweeteners and incentives

Florida's buzzing tech scene and deep talent pool sealed the deal.

CEO Dr. Alan Baratz put it simply: Florida represents one of the fastest-growing technology ecosystems in the United States, offering a rich scientific and educational environment, a growing pool of highly skilled tech talent, and a vibrant spirit of innovation.

The city of Boca Raton is offering up to $500K in incentives if D-Wave creates 100 high-paying jobs, and Florida Atlantic University plans to invest $20 million in one of D-Wave's quantum computers.