D-Wave is moving its HQ to Florida. Here's why
D-Wave Quantum, a big name in quantum computing, is moving its HQ and main US research hub from California to Boca Raton by the end of 2026.
They're setting up shop at the historic BRiC campus—where IBM's first PC was born—with a fresh focus on building out their quantum tech.
The deal's sweeteners and incentives
Florida's buzzing tech scene and deep talent pool sealed the deal.
CEO Dr. Alan Baratz put it simply: Florida represents one of the fastest-growing technology ecosystems in the United States, offering a rich scientific and educational environment, a growing pool of highly skilled tech talent, and a vibrant spirit of innovation.
The city of Boca Raton is offering up to $500K in incentives if D-Wave creates 100 high-paying jobs, and Florida Atlantic University plans to invest $20 million in one of D-Wave's quantum computers.
What this means for South Florida
This move boosts South Florida's status as a quantum tech hotspot—think more high-wage jobs, new research opportunities, and serious momentum for local innovation.
D-Wave considered other states but picked Florida as the best place to grow their future.