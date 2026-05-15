D2C brands face 5% to 6% consumer spending drop, analysts

HUL raises prices 8% to 10%

With the cost of aluminum cans and glass perfume bottles up by 25% to 30% and fuel making deliveries pricier, companies like HUL have already raised product prices by 8% to 10%.

To cope, brands are considering packaging changes or bulk buying materials.

Founders also notice fewer people shopping in stores and lower average order values: Suta's offline footfall fell around 10% in April compared with March 2026.