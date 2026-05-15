D2C brands face 5% to 6% consumer spending drop, analysts
Business
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are feeling the pinch as consumers focus more on essentials, thanks to inflation and higher prices everywhere.
Analysts say we'll see a 5% to 6% drop in consumer spending next quarter (over the next three months), especially for things like snacks, drinks, fashion, and perfumes.
HUL raises prices 8% to 10%
With the cost of aluminum cans and glass perfume bottles up by 25% to 30% and fuel making deliveries pricier, companies like HUL have already raised product prices by 8% to 10%.
To cope, brands are considering packaging changes or bulk buying materials.
Founders also notice fewer people shopping in stores and lower average order values: Suta's offline footfall fell around 10% in April compared with March 2026.