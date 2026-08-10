Dabur sues FSSAI over '100%' ban, ₹150cr products at risk
Business
Dabur is taking the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to court after FSSAI's order banned "100%" claims on product labels.
Dabur says this move unfairly targets them and puts ₹150 crore worth of products, like Dabur Honey and Real Activ Coconut Water, at risk.
Delhi High Court pauses '100%' ban
Dabur argues that phrases like "100% pure" and "100% natural" are common across the industry, not just their thing.
They also feel they weren't given a fair chance to explain before the ban hit.
The order has already shaken up retail, with quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit pausing sales of affected items.
For now, the Delhi High Court has paused the ban until August 24 while both sides sort things out.