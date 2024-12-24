Why Dabur has sued Patanjali over Chyawanprash ad
Dabur, one of the leading consumer goods companies, has filed a lawsuit against Patanjali Ayurved in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit comes on the basis of allegations that Patanjali is airing advertisements that belittle Dabur's Chyawanprash products. The advertisement in question features Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, making claims that Dabur argues are misleading and tarnishing its brand reputation.
Dabur challenges Patanjali's authenticity claims in court
In the contested ad, Ramdev says, "Those who lack knowledge of Ayurveda and Vedic traditions cannot produce the 'original' Chyawanprash." Dabur sees this as an insinuation that only Patanjali's product is authentic and other brands are fake or substandard. The company contends that such claims deceive consumers and hurt competitors in the market.
Dabur defends Chyawanprash category, cites legal requirements
Dabur has defended the entire Chyawanprash category, stressing these are traditional Ayurvedic medicines following formulations prescribed in ancient texts. The company also noted the Drugs and Cosmetics Act prescribes specific formulations for Chyawanprash, contradicting Patanjali's claims of being the only "original" product. Additionally, Dabur flagged public safety as an issue since the ad implied other brands could be a health risk.
Dabur highlights Patanjali's advertisement reach, seeks immediate relief
The contested advertisement has been aired on major TV channels and published in the Delhi edition of Dainik Jagran. According to Dabur, the ad has been broadcast over 900 times in three days, significantly influencing public opinion. The company also noted Patanjali's history of similar actions and argued that immediate relief is necessary to prevent further damage to its reputation and market position.
Patanjali questions lawsuit's validity, court to hear case
Responding to the lawsuit, Patanjali questioned its validity and sought time to prepare a defense. The judge had initially suggested mediation but decided to proceed with the case after Dabur insisted on urgent relief. The court will resume hearing this matter in late January, marking the next phase in this ongoing legal dispute between two giants of India's consumer goods industry.