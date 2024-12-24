Summarize Simplifying... In short Dabur has taken legal action against Patanjali over an advertisement for Chyawanprash, claiming it misleads consumers by suggesting only Patanjali's product is authentic.

Why Dabur has sued Patanjali over Chyawanprash ad

What's the story Dabur, one of the leading consumer goods companies, has filed a lawsuit against Patanjali Ayurved in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit comes on the basis of allegations that Patanjali is airing advertisements that belittle Dabur's Chyawanprash products. The advertisement in question features Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, making claims that Dabur argues are misleading and tarnishing its brand reputation.

Dispute details

Dabur challenges Patanjali's authenticity claims in court

In the contested ad, Ramdev says, "Those who lack knowledge of Ayurveda and Vedic traditions cannot produce the 'original' Chyawanprash." Dabur sees this as an insinuation that only Patanjali's product is authentic and other brands are fake or substandard. The company contends that such claims deceive consumers and hurt competitors in the market.

Defense strategy

Dabur defends Chyawanprash category, cites legal requirements

Dabur has defended the entire Chyawanprash category, stressing these are traditional Ayurvedic medicines following formulations prescribed in ancient texts. The company also noted the Drugs and Cosmetics Act prescribes specific formulations for Chyawanprash, contradicting Patanjali's claims of being the only "original" product. Additionally, Dabur flagged public safety as an issue since the ad implied other brands could be a health risk.

Legal proceedings

Dabur highlights Patanjali's advertisement reach, seeks immediate relief

The contested advertisement has been aired on major TV channels and published in the Delhi edition of Dainik Jagran. According to Dabur, the ad has been broadcast over 900 times in three days, significantly influencing public opinion. The company also noted Patanjali's history of similar actions and argued that immediate relief is necessary to prevent further damage to its reputation and market position.

Court response

Patanjali questions lawsuit's validity, court to hear case

Responding to the lawsuit, Patanjali questioned its validity and sought time to prepare a defense. The judge had initially suggested mediation but decided to proceed with the case after Dabur insisted on urgent relief. The court will resume hearing this matter in late January, marking the next phase in this ongoing legal dispute between two giants of India's consumer goods industry.