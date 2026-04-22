Daikin investing ₹1,000cr in Manesar for India's largest R&D center
Business
Daikin, the Japanese tech giant, is investing ₹1,000 crore to set up India's largest research and development center in Manesar, Gurugram.
The project aims to drive new tech innovation and will bring more than 500 jobs to the region.
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Saini shared the news, calling it a big step for both local talent and the state's growing industrial scene.
Haryana streamlines approvals, cuts red tape
This investment comes after a recent agreement between Haryana and Daikin in Japan.
The state is making it easier for global companies to do business by streamlining approvals and cutting red tape.
As Saini put it, the state government's objective is to promote ease of doing business and reduce the cost of doing business.