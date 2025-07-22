Dalmia Bharat's Q1 profit jumps 173% to ₹395 crore

Company plans to invest ₹6,800 crore to ramp up capacity

Even though cement sales dropped by 6%, the company's EBITDA still climbed 32% to ₹883 crore, with overall income holding steady at ₹3,636 crore.

Looking ahead, Dalmia Bharat plans to invest ₹6,800 crore to ramp up cement capacity in South and West India.

They're also trimming non-core assets, including cutting their stake in Indian Energy Exchange.