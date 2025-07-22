Next Article
Dalmia Bharat's Q1 profit jumps 173% to ₹395 crore
Dalmia Bharat just posted a massive 173% rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, hitting ₹395 crore (up from ₹145 crore last year).
This huge boost mainly comes from bouncing back after covering losses tied to an earlier deal with Jaiprakash Associates.
Company plans to invest ₹6,800 crore to ramp up capacity
Even though cement sales dropped by 6%, the company's EBITDA still climbed 32% to ₹883 crore, with overall income holding steady at ₹3,636 crore.
Looking ahead, Dalmia Bharat plans to invest ₹6,800 crore to ramp up cement capacity in South and West India.
They're also trimming non-core assets, including cutting their stake in Indian Energy Exchange.