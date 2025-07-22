PMI shares fall 7% on revenue miss

PMI raises full-year profit outlook

Even as cigarette sales dipped, PMI's nicotine pouch business jumped nearly 24%, and its IQOS heated tobacco products are catching on in places like Europe, Japan, Jakarta, Mexico, and Seoul.

Despite the revenue miss, PMI actually beat profit expectations for the quarter and even raised its full-year outlook, betting big on its growing lineup of smoke-free alternatives as traditional cigarette use keeps shrinking.