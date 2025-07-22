IndiQube IPO opens tomorrow: Should you invest? Business Jul 22, 2025

IndiQube, known for its managed office spaces, just secured ₹314 crore from big-name investors like Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund before its IPO.

Shares were picked up at ₹237 each, and the public can get in on the action from Wednesday, July 23, to Friday, July 25, 2025.