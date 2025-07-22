Next Article
IndiQube IPO opens tomorrow: Should you invest?
IndiQube, known for its managed office spaces, just secured ₹314 crore from big-name investors like Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund before its IPO.
Shares were picked up at ₹237 each, and the public can get in on the action from Wednesday, July 23, to Friday, July 25, 2025.
IndiQube's revenue grew 35% since FY2023
The company's been on a roll—its income hit ₹1,103 crore this year with a solid 35% growth rate since FY2023.
IndiQube's workspaces are almost fully booked (86.5% occupancy), showing strong demand.
WestBridge Capital holds nearly 28% but isn't selling any shares during this IPO.
The price band is set between ₹225-₹237 per share if you're thinking of investing.