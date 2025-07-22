SEBI to overhaul conflict of interest rules

Plans include creating an independent panel

Plans include creating an independent panel—think retired judges and ethics pros—to review board members' disclosures.

Board members may have to put their investments in blind trusts while serving, and face tighter rules on what counts as 'family' when reporting conflicts.

There's also talk of a two-year cooling-off period after leaving the board, plus regular policy reviews to keep standards up-to-date—similar to what's done by the US SEC and UK FCA.

