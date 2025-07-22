SEBI to overhaul conflict of interest rules
SEBI is set to shake up its conflict of interest guidelines for the first time in 20 years.
A committee led by Pratyush Sinha is working on new rules to make financial markets more transparent and fair.
Legal experts want an independent watchdog and smarter tech tools to spot conflicts early.
The committee's recommendations were expected by July 2025.
Plans include creating an independent panel
Plans include creating an independent panel—think retired judges and ethics pros—to review board members' disclosures.
Board members may have to put their investments in blind trusts while serving, and face tighter rules on what counts as 'family' when reporting conflicts.
There's also talk of a two-year cooling-off period after leaving the board, plus regular policy reviews to keep standards up-to-date—similar to what's done by the US SEC and UK FCA.
```