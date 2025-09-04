Dalmia Bharat's stock dips despite posting strong quarterly results

Even with only a small revenue bump, Dalmia Bharat's net profit for the June 2025 quarter soared to ₹395 crore—almost triple last year's figure. Earnings per share also jumped from ₹7.50 to ₹20.95. Still, looking at the bigger picture, yearly revenue actually fell in FY25 compared to FY24.

Balance sheet update

The company keeps its debt manageable (debt-to-equity ratio at 0.30), but its price-to-earnings ratio is high at around 50—so it isn't exactly cheap right now.

Both assets and liabilities grew slightly this year.

As a bonus for shareholders: there's a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25 (on top of last year's interim dividend of ₹4).