Dan Carney dies at 95, cofounder of Pizza Hut
Dan Carney, the man behind Pizza Hut, died at 95.
Back in 1958, he and his brother Frank opened their first pizza place in Wichita with just $600 borrowed from their mom, a small start that grew into a global pizza empire.
PepsiCo sale and cerebral palsy chair
By 1970, Pizza Hut had gone international thanks to the Carneys's vision.
They sold the company to PepsiCo in 1977.
Beyond business, Dan spent over 50 years supporting his community as chairman of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, leaving a legacy of both ambition and generosity.