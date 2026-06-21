Dario Amodei left OpenAI in 2020 over vision and trust
Business
Dario Amodei, now leading Anthropic, recently shared why he parted ways with OpenAI back in 2020.
He said it came down to fundamental differences in vision and trust.
Instead of sticking around, he and his team launched Anthropic so they could keep doing independent AI research their own way.
Amodei backs safety amid AI rivalry
Amodei talked about how the AI world is getting more competitive, especially between Anthropic and OpenAI.
Still, he believes trustworthy groups should set safety standards for everyone.
Even with rivalry, Amodei feels working together is key. He mentioned his friendship with Demis Hassabis as proof that collaboration can thrive alongside competition.