Dario Amodei left OpenAI in 2020 over vision and trust Business Jun 21, 2026

Dario Amodei, now leading Anthropic, recently shared why he parted ways with OpenAI back in 2020.

He said it came down to fundamental differences in vision and trust.

Instead of sticking around, he and his team launched Anthropic so they could keep doing independent AI research their own way.