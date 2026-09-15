Dario Amodei letter urging slower advanced AI hits Indian stocks
Indian AI and data center stocks took a noticeable hit on Tuesday after a 3,800-word letter by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk, called for the development of the most advanced AI systems to be slowed.
Their main worry? Advanced AI could get out of hand, raising real concerns about human control.
NVIDIA led semiconductor gage slips 5.9%
This wasn't just an India thing: a semiconductor gage led by NVIDIA and Broadcom also saw shares slide 5.9%.
Back home, Netweb Technologies dropped 6.77%, E2E Networks fell 5%, and Black Box dipped 5.42%.
Add rising oil prices and inflation worries to the mix, plus Microsoft's AI researchers' manifesto centered on "People matter more than AI," and it's clear: people everywhere are pausing to think about where AI is headed.