Dario Amodei warns of AI risks as Anthropic eyes IPO
Anthropic, an AI startup, is about to go public, and investors are excited but cautious.
CEO Dario Amodei has openly warned about the dangers of powerful AI systems getting out of control or being misused, which has sparked some real debate.
Still, Anthropic hopes to raise big money, aiming to raise as much or more in its IPO as SpaceX did in its own record-breaking debut.
Anthropic must convince investors on safety
Investors are trying to figure out how risky this could get, especially with legal questions around who is responsible if AI causes harm.
Some feel reassured by new moves toward stricter rules and insurance for AI safety.
Ultimately, Anthropic's future (and its price tag) will depend on how well it can convince everyone it takes these risks seriously and is committed to building safe tech.