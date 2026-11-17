Darius Khambata rebukes Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh over listing
Darius Khambata, former Tata Trusts trustee, has pushed back against Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh for suddenly backing the idea of listing Tata Sons.
In a recent letter, he accused them of twisting facts about how trustees are appointed and about the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
This spat follows their earlier claim that Khambata was trying to shake up the power structure within the Trust.
Khambata defends Tata Trusts appointment process
Khambata said decisions like appointing trustees are made by the board, not by individuals, and wrote, "What takes the cake is your suggestion that I strategized to 'temporarily oust' Venu as a Trustee to enable alteration of the constitution of the Trusts."
The debate is heating up because the RBI recently reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies, including the listing requirement.
Khambata is worried that going public could mean losing control of Tata Sons by Tata Trusts and argued that this was fundamental to the Tata model.