Darius Khambata, former Tata Trusts trustee, has pushed back against Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh for suddenly backing the idea of listing Tata Sons.

In a recent letter, he accused them of twisting facts about how trustees are appointed and about the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

This spat follows their earlier claim that Khambata was trying to shake up the power structure within the Trust.