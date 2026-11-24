Darrell Dai reconsiders return after Jensen Huang reinstated at NVIDIA
Darrell Dai, who recently left NVIDIA because CEO Jensen Huang stepped down, is now considering coming back after Huang's surprise reinstatement.
Dai had resigned in mid-November, believing the company would lose its spark without Huang at the helm, but with Huang back as President and CEO, Dai says he's pausing to think things over before making any big moves.
Darrell Dai post spurs NVIDIA pleas
Dai's social media post welcoming Huang back (and hinting he might return himself) quickly caught attention.
Many in the NVIDIA community are rooting for him to rejoin, citing his post's flood of pleas to re-hire him at NVIDIA.