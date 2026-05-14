Data Patterns posts ₹138cr Q4 net profit, revenue slips 13%
Business
Data Patterns, known for its defense and aerospace tech, posted a 21% jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, ₹138 crore compared to ₹114 crore last year.
Despite the profit boost, its revenue from operations slipped 13% to ₹396 crore this quarter.
Data Patterns books ₹1,121cr fresh orders
Looking at the full year, Data Patterns's revenue shot up 31% to ₹925 crore and annual net profit grew 22% to ₹271 crore.
The company also locked in fresh orders worth ₹1,121 crore and has an order book of ₹926 crore as on March 31, 2026 (heading into FY27).
Calling FY26 a "landmark year," Chairman S Rangarajan credited strong execution and new capabilities in strategic defense programs.