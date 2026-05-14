Data Patterns posts ₹138cr Q4 net profit, revenue slips 13%

Data Patterns books ₹1,121cr fresh orders

Looking at the full year, Data Patterns's revenue shot up 31% to ₹925 crore and annual net profit grew 22% to ₹271 crore.

The company also locked in fresh orders worth ₹1,121 crore and has an order book of ₹926 crore as on March 31, 2026 (heading into FY27).

Calling FY26 a "landmark year," Chairman S Rangarajan credited strong execution and new capabilities in strategic defense programs.