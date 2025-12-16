Databricks raises $4B, now valued at $134B
Databricks, the cloud data and AI company, just scored over $4 billion in fresh funding.
Big names like Insight Partners, Fidelity, and J.P. Morgan led the round, bumping Databricks's valuation up to a massive $134 billion.
What's next for Databricks?
The new funds will help build out products like Lakebase and Agent Bricks, fuel more AI research and acquisitions, add thousands of new jobs in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and provide liquidity for employees.
Founded in 2013, Databricks already works with over 20,000 customers—including Shell, AT&T, Toyota, Adobe, and the NBA.
By the numbers
Databricks posted a Q3 revenue run-rate of $4.8 billion (up 55% year-over-year).
Both its AI tools and data warehousing hit over $1 billion each in annual run-rate.
More than 700 customers now spend at least $1 million a year with them—showing just how fast they're growing.