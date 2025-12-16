India's US exports surge despite high tariffs

Why does it matter?

India isn't just selling more to the US; total exports worldwide are up 5.43% for April-November, reaching $562 billion.

Electronics are leading the charge—exports to the US more than doubled, mainly from telecom gear.

Even with trade barriers, India is proving tough and flexible by expanding into new markets like Europe and Asia.

For anyone interested in global business or tech trends, it's a sign that Indian industries are leveling up on the world stage.