India's US exports surge despite high tariffs
Business
India's exports to the US jumped over 11% this year—even with a hefty 50% tariff in place since August.
From April to November FY26, shipments hit $59 billion, thanks to strong demand for engineering goods, chemicals, and farm products.
November alone saw a sharp 22% spike.
Why does it matter?
India isn't just selling more to the US; total exports worldwide are up 5.43% for April-November, reaching $562 billion.
Electronics are leading the charge—exports to the US more than doubled, mainly from telecom gear.
Even with trade barriers, India is proving tough and flexible by expanding into new markets like Europe and Asia.
For anyone interested in global business or tech trends, it's a sign that Indian industries are leveling up on the world stage.