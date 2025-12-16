Kraft Heinz names new CEO as it gears up for a big split

Kraft Heinz just picked Steve Cahillane to be its new CEO and board member starting January 2025, taking over from Carlos Abrams-Rivera. The company is getting ready to split into two separate businesses in the second half of 2026: one focused on global brands like Heinz ketchup, and another on North American staples like Oscar Mayer.

Why does this matter? This move is a big deal for Kraft Heinz's future—Cahillane will lead the Global Taste Elevation Co., expected to generate about $15 billion in annual sales from its fastest-growing brands, including global favorites like Heinz ketchup.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on for someone to head up the North American Grocery Co., which handles popular snacks and meals worth about $10 billion in sales.

Who's Steve Cahillane? Cahillane's got serious food industry cred—he led Kellanova (the company behind Pringles and Cheez-It) through its own major split from Kellogg, and has held top roles at Coca-Cola Americas, Nature's Bounty, and AB InBev.

His track record shows he knows how to handle big changes.