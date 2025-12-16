SEBI gives green light to 7 big IPOs, over ₹6,000cr up for grabs

Who's raising what (and why)

Yashoda Healthcare is looking to bring in ₹3,000-4,000 crore for expansion and paying off debt.

Fusion CX has plans for ₹1,000 crore (split between new shares and an offer for sale).

Turtlemint wants to boost its digital insurance services but hasn't shared numbers yet.

Orient Cables (₹700 crore), RSB Retail India (₹500 crore), and SFC Environmental Technologies (₹150 crore) are all using their IPOs mainly for growth or clearing debts.

Lohia Corp's offer is just a sale by existing shareholders—no fresh shares this time.