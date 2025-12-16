SEBI gives green light to 7 big IPOs, over ₹6,000cr up for grabs
SEBI just approved IPOs for seven companies, together aiming to raise more than ₹6,000 crore.
The list includes Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Yashoda Hospitals, Fusion CX, Orient Cables India, RSB Retail India, Lohia Corp, and SFC Environmental Technologies—so it's a pretty diverse mix from fintech to healthcare and retail.
Who's raising what (and why)
Yashoda Healthcare is looking to bring in ₹3,000-4,000 crore for expansion and paying off debt.
Fusion CX has plans for ₹1,000 crore (split between new shares and an offer for sale).
Turtlemint wants to boost its digital insurance services but hasn't shared numbers yet.
Orient Cables (₹700 crore), RSB Retail India (₹500 crore), and SFC Environmental Technologies (₹150 crore) are all using their IPOs mainly for growth or clearing debts.
Lohia Corp's offer is just a sale by existing shareholders—no fresh shares this time.