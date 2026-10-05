David Beckham's DRJB reports £84 million and nearly £50 million pre-tax profit
Business
David Beckham isn't just a football legend. His business game is strong too.
In 2025, his company DRJB Holdings pulled in £84 million, with nearly £50 million in pre-tax profits.
Instead of selling products directly, Beckham's focused on turning his brand into a money-making machine by licensing his image and name.
Beckham expands brand via licensing deals
Beckham teams up with big names like BOSS menswear and Safilo eyewear, showing just how far his influence goes.
A major deal in 2022 saw Authentic Brands Group buy a big stake in DB Ventures for around £200 million, helping him expand even more.
His smart strategy means fewer risks (he licenses out his brand rather than dealing with manufacturing headaches), and he took home almost £38.5 million from dividends last year alone.