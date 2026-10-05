David Beckham's DRJB reports £84 million and nearly £50 million pre-tax profit

Beckham teams up with big names like BOSS menswear and Safilo eyewear, showing just how far his influence goes.

A major deal in 2022 saw Authentic Brands Group buy a big stake in DB Ventures for around £200 million, helping him expand even more.

His smart strategy means fewer risks (he licenses out his brand rather than dealing with manufacturing headaches), and he took home almost £38.5 million from dividends last year alone.