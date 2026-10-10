David Zaslav leaves Warner Bros. Discovery with $606.1 million payday
Business
Big changes at Warner Bros. Discovery: former CEO David Zaslav is walking away with a massive $606.1 million payday after Paramount's recent takeover.
Most of this comes from stock options and shares, though 14.98 million of his options ended up worthless because they were priced too high to cash in.
Executives exit, JB Perrette joins Skydance
Zaslav is not the only one leaving: other top executives such as CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell have also exited, while JB Perrette has moved on to Skydance as co-chair and chief business officer of its television and direct-to-consumer streaming divisions.