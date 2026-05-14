DCM Shriram Q4 profit more than doubles to ₹371 cr

DCM Shriram FY26 profit ₹856 cr

For all of FY26, net profit jumped 42% to ₹856 crore and total income reached ₹14,460 crore.

The board is investing ₹100 crore to expand its specialty chemicals business and has recommended a 200% final dividend, subject to shareholder approval.

Chairman Ajay Shriram and Vice Chairman Vikram Shriram said they're upbeat about India's growth despite global challenges, with domestic demand keeping things positive.