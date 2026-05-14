DCM Shriram Q4 profit more than doubles to ₹371 cr
Business
DCM Shriram just reported a big win: Q4 profit more than doubled to ₹371 crore, thanks to strong sales.
Total income for the quarter also climbed to ₹3,420 crore, though expenses rose too.
It's a solid finish to the year.
DCM Shriram FY26 profit ₹856 cr
For all of FY26, net profit jumped 42% to ₹856 crore and total income reached ₹14,460 crore.
The board is investing ₹100 crore to expand its specialty chemicals business and has recommended a 200% final dividend, subject to shareholder approval.
Chairman Ajay Shriram and Vice Chairman Vikram Shriram said they're upbeat about India's growth despite global challenges, with domestic demand keeping things positive.