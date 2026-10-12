Debt funds ₹1.83L cr September outflows, liquid funds ₹95,743 cr
Debt mutual funds saw a huge outflow of ₹1.83 lakh crore in September, way up from August's ₹8,127 crore.
Most of this was pulled from liquid and money market funds, with liquid funds alone seeing net outflows of ₹95,743 crore.
Umesh Sharma cites quarter-end advance tax
Umesh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer - Debt at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, explained that these exits happen every year around quarter-end, as investors need cash for things like advance tax payments.
So, while the numbers look dramatic, it's actually a regular pattern for this time of year.
Equity mutual funds net ₹38,307 cr
While debt funds lost money, equity mutual funds actually gained, with net inflows jumping 31% to ₹38,307 crore and SIPs hitting an all-time high.
Gilt funds also saw modest inflows of ₹600 crore despite the overall outflow trend.