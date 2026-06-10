Debt mutual funds post 97,000cr outflow as liquid funds suffer
Business
Debt mutual funds saw a huge net outflow of nearly ₹97,000 crore in May, flipping the strong inflows seen just a month earlier.
Liquid funds were hit hardest, with investors pulling out almost ₹30,000 crore, while corporate bond funds also faced big withdrawals.
Nitin Agrawal says institutions adjusted finances
According to Nitin Agrawal from InCred Money, these moves were mostly due to institutions adjusting their finances for tax and financial cycles, not because people lost faith in debt funds.
He emphasized these swings are pretty normal at this time of year and not a sign of bigger worries.