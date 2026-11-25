Big changes are coming to your wallet from December 1, 2026. SBI credit card users will see a new 1% fee on individual transportation transactions exceeding ₹30,000 under MCCs 4111, 4784 and 4131, and if the total value of eligible fuel transactions exceeds ₹50,000 in a billing cycle, SBI charges 1% on the entire fuel expenditure for that cycle.

Commodity traders also face updated SEBI rules with margins now set by how volatile the commodity is.

Plus, Aadhaar holders can update their email addresses free of cost through the official Aadhaar mobile application until December 31, 2026.