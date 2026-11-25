December 1 2026 changes bring SBI fees, SEBI margins, Aadhaar
Big changes are coming to your wallet from December 1, 2026. SBI credit card users will see a new 1% fee on individual transportation transactions exceeding ₹30,000 under MCCs 4111, 4784 and 4131, and if the total value of eligible fuel transactions exceeds ₹50,000 in a billing cycle, SBI charges 1% on the entire fuel expenditure for that cycle.
Commodity traders also face updated SEBI rules with margins now set by how volatile the commodity is.
Plus, Aadhaar holders can update their email addresses free of cost through the official Aadhaar mobile application until December 31, 2026.
Check charges, plan investments, update Aadhaar
If you use your SBI card for big-ticket travel or fuel payments, keep an eye out for those extra charges. They can add up fast.
For traders, the new margin system means planning your investments just got a bit trickier.
And if you still haven't linked your email address with Aadhaar, don't wait till the last minute: updating it is free through the official Aadhaar mobile application until December 31, 2026.