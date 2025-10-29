'Deep-tech startups to get early investment': Piyush Goyal

₹10,000 crore fund to boost Indian startup ecosystem

This ₹10,000 crore fund, revealed in this year's budget, builds on earlier efforts that already saw over ₹91,000 crore committed to Indian startups.

Goyal highlighted that the goal is for founders to keep control as they build advanced tech here at home.

It's also part of India's bigger push to rely less on foreign technology and become a true global innovation hub.