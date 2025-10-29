Next Article
'Deep-tech startups to get early investment': Piyush Goyal
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced a new Fund of Funds at TiEcon Delhi-NCR, aiming to give deep-tech startups early investment without forcing them to hand over big chunks of their company to foreign investors.
The move is all about helping local innovators grow on their own terms.
₹10,000 crore fund to boost Indian startup ecosystem
This ₹10,000 crore fund, revealed in this year's budget, builds on earlier efforts that already saw over ₹91,000 crore committed to Indian startups.
Goyal highlighted that the goal is for founders to keep control as they build advanced tech here at home.
It's also part of India's bigger push to rely less on foreign technology and become a true global innovation hub.