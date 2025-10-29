Wall Street hits record highs as Fed signals rate cut

A rate cut could mean cheaper loans and credit cards, making it easier for people and businesses to borrow or spend. It often gives a boost to stock prices too—good news if you invest or follow the markets.

The Fed's current stance on the economy

The Fed is reacting to signs of easing inflation (prices rose just 3% over the past year) and a job market that's cooling off but still steady, with job growth slowing.

Everyone's watching what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says next about where things might go from here.