Deepa Jewellers IPO fully subscribed by 2nd day for expansion
Business
Deepa Jewellers's IPO opened on September 1 and was fully subscribed by the second day, showing strong investor interest.
The company is raising funds to expand and upgrade its operations, tapping into the growing buzz around the jewelry market.
Deepa Jewellers GMP at ₹25
The gray market premium (GMP) sits at ₹25, hinting at positive vibes from investors.
Deepa Jewellers has built a loyal following thanks to its quality designs and craftsmanship.
With subscriptions open, the company plans to use these funds for growth and to stay ahead in a competitive industry.