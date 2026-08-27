Deepa Jewellers IPO opens Sep 1, band ₹168 to ₹177

The company is raising ₹100 crore through fresh shares, mainly for business needs and growth.

To invest, bids start in lots of 84 shares. Allotment happens on September 4, and refunds or demat credits roll out by September 7.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on September 8. Allocation splits are: up to 50% for big institutional investors, at least 15% for non-institutional folks, and the rest, not less than 35%, for retail buyers.