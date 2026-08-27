Deepa Jewellers IPO opens Sep 1, band ₹168 to ₹177
Business
Deepa Jewellers is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹168 and ₹177 each.
You can apply from September 1 to 3, and anchor investors get their shot a day earlier on August 31.
Deepa Jewellers raising ₹100cr
The company is raising ₹100 crore through fresh shares, mainly for business needs and growth.
To invest, bids start in lots of 84 shares. Allotment happens on September 4, and refunds or demat credits roll out by September 7.
Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on September 8. Allocation splits are: up to 50% for big institutional investors, at least 15% for non-institutional folks, and the rest, not less than 35%, for retail buyers.