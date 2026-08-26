Deepa Jewellers opens ₹250cr IPO September 1 with promoter selling
Business
Deepa Jewellers, a Telangana-based gold jewelry supplier, is opening its ₹250 crore IPO on September 1.
The offer includes new shares and a sale by promoter Ashish Agarwal and his wife, Seema Agarwal.
The window to invest closes on September 3, with allotments expected the next day.
Deepa Jewellers to use ₹215cr proceeds
Most of the money raised (₹215 crore) will help Deepa Jewellers boost its inventory and working capital, keeping its business growing.
The company's profits jumped 158.2% year-on-year in FY26, reaching ₹104.8 crore, while revenue also saw solid growth.
Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are handling the IPO process.