Deepak Nitrite shares hit 52-week low on falling profits
Deepak Nitrite shares dropped to a 52-week low of ₹1,745 on Monday, as investors reacted to disappointing earnings and growing caution in the market.
Disappointing earnings results
Even though Deepak Nitrite's revenue climbed to ₹8,281.93 crore in FY25 (up from last year), net profit actually fell to ₹697.37 crore.
Earnings per share also slid, and the latest quarterly results showed profits dropping by half compared to last year—signaling real pressure on margins.
Rising costs and debt pressure margins
Rising costs are squeezing profits: interest expenses more than doubled, and the company's debt-to-equity ratio jumped from 0.05 to 0.22.
All this has made traders wary and led to very bearish sentiment among analysts and traders, despite a small dividend announcement for shareholders.