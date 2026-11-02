Deepinder Goyal faces skepticism launching temple despite IIT Delhi M.Tech
Business
Deepinder Goyal, best known for founding Zomato, is running into doubts as he launches his new health-tech venture, Temple.
Even with an M.Tech. from IIT Delhi, he says people ask if he's really qualified to build a science-focused gadget:
"Being the Zomato guy works against Temple. People don't take it seriously that I can do hardware and science," he shared.
Temple preorders at ₹85,000 crash website
Temple is a wearable device designed to track your brain blood flow and stress levels in real time.
Pre-orders opened on November 1 at ₹85,000, and so many people rushed in that the website briefly crashed.
Goyal quickly reassured everyone on X that orders could still be placed through the app, showing he's determined to make Temple work despite early bumps.