Deepinder Goyal's Temple seeks $500 million valuation in funding round
Business
Temple, launched by Deepinder Goyal, is gearing up for a big leap: a $500 million valuation in its upcoming funding round.
After raising $54 million in February at a $190 million valuation, the buzz around Temple is growing fast, thanks to backing from major investors and more than 80 individuals.
Temple 1st wearable and ESOP buyback
Temple's first health wearable is set to drop soon, priced between ₹75,000 and ₹80,000, clearly aiming for the high-end crowd.
To keep momentum going (and show confidence in its future), Temple has also started a partial ESOP buyback at a $375 million valuation.
The company seems determined to make waves in both tech and workplace perks as it chases that bigger milestone.