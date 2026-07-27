Deepinder Goyal's temple valued at $375 million, launches ESOP liquidity program
Temple, the wearable tech startup founded by Deepinder Goyal, just hit a $375 million valuation, almost double what it was earlier this year.
To celebrate the growth, Temple launched an ESOP liquidity program so about 20 early employees can cash out up to 25% of their shares.
Temple gears up for commercial launch
Temple is gearing up for its first commercial launch with help from Ethereal Machines and Zetwerk to build its devices.
Employees own a solid 10% stake thanks to ESOPs, and Goyal holds 28%. Investors like Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners, and angel investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kunal Shah are backing the company.
With strong funding interest, especially after a $54 million seed round earlier this year (announced in February 2026), Temple's buyback move at this stage is pretty rare and shows how much confidence there is in its future.