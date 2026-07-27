Deepinder Goyal's temple valued at $375 million, launches ESOP liquidity program

Temple is gearing up for its first commercial launch with help from Ethereal Machines and Zetwerk to build its devices.

Employees own a solid 10% stake thanks to ESOPs, and Goyal holds 28%. Investors like Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners, and angel investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kunal Shah are backing the company.

With strong funding interest, especially after a $54 million seed round earlier this year (announced in February 2026), Temple's buyback move at this stage is pretty rare and shows how much confidence there is in its future.