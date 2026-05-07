DeepSeek seeks nearly $50 billion from Chinese state investors

DeepSeek open-source model with paid compute

If this deal goes through, DeepSeek could be valued at around $50 billion, a big jump from earlier estimates.

The company mixed global tech (like NVIDIA chips) with homegrown partners such as Huawei, and made waves last year with a budget-friendly open-source AI model.

Unlike some rivals, DeepSeek lets users access its tools openly but charges for computing power behind the scenes.