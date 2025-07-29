DeHaat hits ₹4,000 crore revenue run rate, aims for exports
DeHaat, the agritech startup, pulled in nearly ₹3,000 crore in revenue for FY25—an 11% boost from last year.
With a run rate now at ₹4,000 crore, the company's growth streak is going strong.
DeHaat hit profitability at the enterprise level in early FY26 thanks to more sales of its own branded products and exclusive agri-input deals.
CEO Shashank Kumar credits "operational efficiencies and reduced first-mile costs" for this win.
Next up: they're aiming for ₹800 crore in export revenue—almost double last year.
DeHaat's full-stack platform now supports 13 million farmers in 11 states, delivering advice and agri-inputs to over 1.3 lakh villages and selling produce across 200+ Indian cities and 32 countries.
Smart acquisitions like AgriCentral have helped them ramp up margins and drive a massive 55% revenue growth over two years.