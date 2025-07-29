Next Article
US-India trade talks: Delegation to visit India on August 25
A US delegation is heading to India on August 25 for another round of trade talks, hoping to lock in a temporary deal before current tariff breaks end on August 1.
Right now, India charges a steep 52% tariff on US products, while the US has a 26% tariff on Indian goods.
Key points of the ongoing negotiations
If they can't agree soon, tariffs could jump—making everything from steel to textiles pricier and shaking up business between the two countries.
The US wants India to lower duties on farm and dairy items (which India isn't keen on), while India wants better access for its steel, aluminum, and cars.
With Indian exports to the US already up nearly 23% this spring, what happens next could seriously impact jobs and prices back home.