Rupee hits 4-month low against US dollar
The Indian rupee just hit a four-month low, closing at 86.81 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
It's been a rough stretch, with gains in only two of the last 15 sessions.
This drop could mean imports get pricier and inflation might tick up, which isn't great news for businesses or your wallet.
Why the rupee is struggling
A few things are piling on: ongoing uncertainty around US-India trade talks, foreign investors pulling out money, and importers needing more dollars.
Plus, the US dollar is getting stronger as the euro weakens, putting extra pressure on currencies like ours.
What to watch out for
Everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve—they announce their policy decision on July 30.
Most expect rates to stay put for now, but any hints about future moves could shake up emerging market currencies even more.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates steady next week but will be keeping a close eye on these risks.