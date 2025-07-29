Next Article
Sensex gains 447 points, Nifty settles above 24,820 mark
Indian stock markets finally broke their losing streak on Tuesday—Sensex climbed 446.93 points to close at 81,337.95, and Nifty gained 140.20 to finish at 24,821.10.
Sensex and Nifty bounce back
After a rough patch and worries about foreign investors pulling out, the market's rebound signals renewed confidence.
Sectors like healthcare, real estate, pharma, metals, energy, and infrastructure all saw gains.
Big names like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel led the charge.
Foreign investors pull out
Investors piled into reliable blue-chip stocks—think Reliance and HDFC Bank—which helped calm nerves over ongoing trade talk delays with the US.
Their strong performance gave the market a much-needed boost after three down days in a row.