Red Bull can use 'energy' on drink labels in India

The conflict originated from an order issued by FSSAI on July 1, asking Red Bull, Sting, Adrenaline Rush, Campa Gold Boost, Hell Energy and Monster to remove "energy" from their labels within 90 days.

The regulator had argued that it does not recognize "energy drink" as a category due to the absence of defined standards.

It also expressed concerns that claims like "vitalises body and mind" could mislead consumers.