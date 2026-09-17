Delhi HC seeks personal hearing on ₹4,500cr AWS reassessment
The Delhi High Court has told the tax department to take another look at its massive ₹4,500 crore reassessment order against Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The court wants a personal hearing to figure out if these payments, especially the ₹2,966 crore for cloud services, were already checked for assessment year 2020-21.
AWS says the income for the relevant assessment year had already been examined by the income-tax authorities.
Tax department questions AWS ₹4,000cr classification
The tax department flagged these transactions after its risk management system spotted payments over ₹4,000 crore.
They are asking AWS if this money was properly taxed and whether it should count as royalty or technical service fees.
AWS's lawyer pushed back, saying India already got its fair share from global revenues, but the department still wants more details.