Delhi HC stays FSSAI bid over ITC Aashirvaad license
Business
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on FSSAI's attempt to cancel ITC's food license for its Aashirvaad MP Chakki atta, at least until September 9.
This all started when FSSAI questioned claims like "100% Atta" and "0% Maida" on the packaging, but ITC pushed back, saying the process wasn't fair or properly handled.
Court asks FSSAI to clarify authority
ITC pointed out that FSSAI first gave them 30 days to respond, then suddenly cut it down to just 15 days, calling it unfair and rushed.
Plus, there was confusion because the show cause notice was sent from Delhi and the improvement notice from the Kolkata office, even though ITC's main license is managed from Delhi.
Now, the court wants FSSAI to explain who actually has authority here before making any big decisions.