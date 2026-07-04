Delhi High Court bars Finecure Pantopacid, allows 4 months' sale Business Jul 04, 2026

Sun Pharma just scored a win in court against Finecure Pharmaceuticals over the drug name Pantopacid.

The Delhi High Court said Finecure can't make or package medicines with that name, or anything similar, while the case is ongoing.

Still, Finecure gets four months to sell whatever Pantopacid stock they already have, as long as they share inventory details with the court.