Delhi High Court bars Finecure Pantopacid, allows 4 months' sale
Sun Pharma just scored a win in court against Finecure Pharmaceuticals over the drug name Pantopacid.
The Delhi High Court said Finecure can't make or package medicines with that name, or anything similar, while the case is ongoing.
Still, Finecure gets four months to sell whatever Pantopacid stock they already have, as long as they share inventory details with the court.
Judges cite Pantocid 514cr over 28.64L
The judges pointed out that Sun Pharma's Pantocid is a registered trademark and dominates the market, raking in ₹514 crore in sales for 2021-22.
Meanwhile, Finecure's Pantopacid barely made ₹28.64 lakh in 2022-23.
The court felt these numbers made it clear who really leads in this space and reversed an earlier decision that had denied Sun Pharma's request for an injunction.