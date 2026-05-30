Delhi High Court permanently bars Google from using trademarked keywords

Justice Mini Pushkarna warns advertising shakeup

Justice Mini Pushkarna pointed out that Google can't just sit back while making money off possible trademark violations.

This decision could shake up the advertising world; big brands get more protection, but smaller businesses may find it harder to compete.

Sectors like e-commerce and travel will need to rethink their ad strategies, and since Google is likely to challenge the order, other platforms like Meta and Amazon might also feel the impact.