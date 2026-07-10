Delhi High Court refuses Google interim relief in Hindware dispute
Google just got some bad news from the Delhi High Court. It won't get a break (for now) in its long-running trademark dispute with Hindware.
The court refused Google's request for interim relief after an earlier ruling held it responsible for letting advertisers use HINDWARE as a keyword on Google Ads.
This all started back in 2013-14 when Hindware noticed rival ads popping up on searches for its brand.
Delhi court orders Google ₹30L damages
The court has ordered Google to pay ₹30 lakh in damages and stop allowing advertisers to use HINDWARE as an ad keyword, though Google is appealing and the next hearing is set for July 24, 2026.
Google argues its policy supports fair competition, but this case could shape how digital ads work in India going forward, so if you care about how brands show up online, it's one to watch.