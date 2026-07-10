Delhi High Court refuses Google interim relief in Hindware dispute

Delhi court orders Google ₹30L damages

The court has ordered Google to pay ₹30 lakh in damages and stop allowing advertisers to use HINDWARE as an ad keyword, though Google is appealing and the next hearing is set for July 24, 2026.

Google argues its policy supports fair competition, but this case could shape how digital ads work in India going forward, so if you care about how brands show up online, it's one to watch.